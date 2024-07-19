Generative AI: Why is Goldman Sachs not so impressed now?

A skeptical look at AI investment and this big, new 'pie in the sky'!

Generative AI is touted as one of the most transformative innovations in history. In the coming years, companies are expected to spend over $1 trillion on AI-related technology.

While the potential benefits are substantial, questions remain about whether AI can deliver on these promises.

Big ideas from Goldman Sach’s recent take on Generative AI's transformative potential (or not).

Generative AI is seen as a major driver of market optimism, with predictions that it could automate up to 25% of work tasks, boosting productivity by 9% and GDP growth by 6.1% over the next decade. However, significant challenges remain in realizing these gains, particularly in the cost-effectiveness of AI applications.