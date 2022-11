Genesis needed access to the credit facility by 10 a.m. Monday, according to the private fundraising document, which also mentioned a “liquidity crunch due to some illiquid assets on its balance sheet.”

In order to restore its liquidity, the company had “quite constructive conversations” with potential investors, the report reveals.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals đŸ‘‡ (Android, iOS)