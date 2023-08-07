Get 1% Better Everyday: The Science Of Breaking Bad Habits & Building Good Ones | Tony Robbins | Podcast Summary

GET 1% BETTER EVERYDAY: The Science Of BREAKING Bad Habits & Building GOOD ONES | Tony Robbins
Tony Robbins, a world-renowned life coach, shares his insights on personal growth, overcoming limitations, and breaking bad habits.
Robbins emphasizes the importance of embracing change, challenging the self-imposed limitations, and the pursuit of continuous growth for true fulfillment.
He discusses the significance of timing, the impact of emotions, the role of stories we tell ourselves, and the necessity of re-engineering ourselves to thrive, not just survive.
Passion is the Genesis of Genius. If you’ve got enough passion, you’re going to find answers nobody else does. – Tony Robbins
Focus and Biochemical Habits
What we focus on determines how we feel.
Our habits of focus become our biochemical habits, reinforcing our emotional state.
Finding a Compelling Future
Having a compelling future beyond survival is crucial for motivation and resilience.
Finding something to serve and care about more than oneself gives us a reason to overcome challenges.