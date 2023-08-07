Get 1% Better Everyday: The Science Of Breaking Bad Habits & Building Good Ones | Tony Robbins | Podcast Summary

GET 1% BETTER EVERYDAY: The Science Of BREAKING Bad Habits & Building GOOD ONES | Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins, a world-renowned life coach, shares his insights on personal growth, overcoming limitations, and breaking bad habits.

Robbins emphasizes the importance of embracing change, challenging the self-imposed limitations, and the pursuit of continuous growth for true fulfillment.

He discusses the significance of timing, the impact of emotions, the role of stories we tell ourselves, and the necessity of re-engineering ourselves to thrive, not just survive.