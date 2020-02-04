Get Custom Picture Frame on FrameIT, Singapore Based Startup

Looking for a custom picture frame and want to avoid going out / haggling with offline vendors? Check out FrameIT.

FrameIT is a Singapore based startup that provides a simple to use system for building and ordering a custom picture frame online.

Input the size of your item, choose from a range of custom materials, pay online, and receive within 3-5 working days.

