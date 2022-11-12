Get rid of these 7 toxic habits to get ahead of 99% of people

Be mean with your time
Start your day at 4:00 AM with;
• 100 pushups
• A Cold shower
• 15 mins meditation
Then;
• 4 hours of deep work
• Spend your evening reading
• Schedule to sleep 9 PM
Fill your day with meaningful activities.
Observe and learn but avoid;
• People’s ideas
• Crowd mentality
• Opinion from anyone
• Social media influence
Be picky on;
• Who you talk to
• What you watch
• What you engage with
Attention is energy exchange.
Conserve your energy.
Only talk when you have something to say.
Compose yourself, people will trust you more.
Talking too much shows;
• Insecurities
• Low confidence
• Poor social skills
• Self unawareness
You should never trust anyone who talks too much
You’re a slave to anything that triggers you
Take some time away from;
• Alcohol
• Fast food
• Your phone
• Video games
• Social media
This’ll get you enough time to;
• Focus
• Do hard tasks
• Work on your goals
• Control your impulses
This kills your day’s momentum by;
• Raising your cortisol level
• Hit you with cheap dopamine
This will leave you feeling sluggish for the rest of the day.
Do this;
Keep your phone off for 2 hours after you wake up.
Be ready to lose people who don’t help you grow.
Keep distance from friends, parents or partner if they drag you down.
Adversities will shape you.
Embrace being alone to conquer all your possibilities.
There’s a battle you can always win .
You need to;
• Think
• Write
• Visualize
• Take actions
Don’t compare, we all have different journeys to make.
Track your progress after 100 days and adjust.
The more attached you’re to anything, the harder it hits when you lose it.
You need to let go;
• Personal beliefs
• Your past self
• Toxic family friends
• Unpleasant workplaces
Create options in life and you’ll be less attached.
• Making money online
• Persuasive writing
• Business ideas
• Creativity
• Life
Follow: @Wealth_Pill[Via]
[Via]