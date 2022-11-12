Get rid of these 7 toxic habits to get ahead of 99% of people

  • November 12, 2022
Free yourself from these 7 toxic habits to get ahead of 99% of people in their 20s and 30s.
1. Wasting your time

Be mean with your time

Start your day at 4:00 AM with;

• 100 pushups
• A Cold shower
• 15 mins meditation

Then;

• 4 hours of deep work
• Spend your evening reading
• Schedule to sleep 9 PM

Fill your day with meaningful activities.

2. Getting easily distracted

Observe and learn but avoid;

• People’s ideas
• Crowd mentality
• Opinion from anyone
• Social media influence

Be picky on;

• Who you talk to
• What you watch
• What you engage with

Attention is energy exchange.

Conserve your energy.

3. Engaging in small talks

Only talk when you have something to say.

Compose yourself, people will trust you more.

Talking too much shows;

• Insecurities
• Low confidence
• Poor social skills
• Self unawareness

You should never trust anyone who talks too much

4. Chasing cheap dopamine

You’re a slave to anything that triggers you

Take some time away from;

• Alcohol
• Fast food
• Your phone
• Video games
• Social media

This’ll get you enough time to;

• Focus
• Do hard tasks
• Work on your goals
• Control your impulses

5. Using your phone in the morning

This kills your day’s momentum by;

• Raising your cortisol level
• Hit you with cheap dopamine

This will leave you feeling sluggish for the rest of the day.

Do this;

Keep your phone off for 2 hours after you wake up.

6. Being a people pleaser

Be ready to lose people who don’t help you grow.

Keep distance from friends, parents or partner if they drag you down.

Adversities will shape you.

Embrace being alone to conquer all your possibilities.

7. Having limiting beliefs

There’s a battle you can always win .

You need to;

• Think
• Write
• Visualize
• Take actions

Don’t compare, we all have different journeys to make.

Track your progress after 100 days and adjust.

8. Being attached

The more attached you’re to anything, the harder it hits when you lose it.

You need to let go;

• Personal beliefs
• Your past self
• Toxic family friends
• Unpleasant workplaces

Create options in life and you’ll be less attached.

