GitHub CEO Asserts AI’s Essential Role in Software Development

- Thomas Dohmke, GitHub CEO, stated at the Collision conference that AI, embodied by tools like GitHub Copilot, is connected to software development in an unavoidable manner.
- He predicts that 80% of code will be written with AI’s help, particularly benefiting less experienced developers, and those not using AI tools will be at a disadvantage.
- GitHub anticipates that AI-powered developer tools will contribute $1.5 trillion to the global GDP by 2030, compensating for the shortage of skilled developers.