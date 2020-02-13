GitHub opens India office

GitHub is opening its India office.
From the official announcement:
Our community in India is thriving, with the third-largest number of active developers on GitHub and 22 percent growth over the past year, adding to an already significant base.
As the third-largest group of active developers on GitHub, Indian developers are truly building the future of software. Over the past year, the number of public repositories in India has grown 75 percent, demonstrating a sharp increase in collaboration across the Indian developer community. In building out a local team in India, our goal is to create stronger relationships with developers and support open source development across developers, maintainers, and enterprises.