GitHub rolls out free scanning service for all public repos

The service checks repositories for more than 200 recognised token types and notifies partners of potential leaks. You can also construct your own regex patterns using this service.

The feature can be enabled in the GitHub security settings. Although the service will be gradually introduced, it won’t be accessible to all users until the end of January 2023.

