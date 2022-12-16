GitHub rolls out free scanning service for all public repos

The UP government has allocated Rs 4,200 crore for 2019 Kumbh Mela. The previous state government had spent around Rs 1,300 crore for the Maha Kumbh, which was held in 2013,” state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal told PTI (via).

This will make it the most costliest Kumbh mela ever – but that’s not the point. Where do you think are great opportunities for startups/product firms?



Most of the opportunities lies in enabling people to have a better experience – for instance, Indian Railways is using AI solution for crowd control and Jio has gone ahead and launched Kumbh JioPhone.

What opportunities do you see for startups to grab a bigger pie of the budget? Airtel has partnered with a startup to launch VR solution – but that’s still an experimental feature.

Where do you think is the real dhandha opportunity here? Which product companies are maximizing it?