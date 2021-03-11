According to a recent report by Zinnov, Glance displaces Instagram to be the third-largest content consumption platform after Facebook and YouTube.

Owned by InMobi, Glance currently has 115 million daily active users (DAU), whereas Facebook and YouTube have 175 million & 135 million, respectively. It recently surpassed Instagram (36 million DAU) to be the third-largest content consumption platform/

“With commerce models continuing the shift from search to discovery, local language and influencer-led video-first commerce is expected to see a hyper-scale growth phase over the next few years,” Zinnov report said.