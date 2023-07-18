Glassdoor Unveils Blind-like Anonymous Community Features to Drive User Growth

  • Glassdoor has revealed Blind-like anonymous community features to stimulate user growth and fuel conversations based on interests, roles, and industry verticals.
  • With its 2021 Fishbowl acquisition, Glassdoor is transferring over 10,000 interest bowls and 30,000 company-specific bowls, while maintaining Fishbowl as an active product.
  • Despite facing moderation challenges like other text-based platforms, the firm aims to provide a ‘constructive space’, remaining ad-supported with potential premium features in the future.
