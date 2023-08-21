Glenn Loury on the Cover Story and the Real Story | Podcast Summary

Glenn Loury on the Cover Story and the Real Story | Conversations with Tyler
In this insightful conversation, Glenn Loury, an economist and public intellectual, delves into his life experiences, career journey, and evolving perspectives on race, economics, and Christianity.
He also discusses the increasing mental health issues among undergraduates, the influence of music on his life, and his personal battle with drug addiction.
I’ve learned that my capacity for self-delusion is almost unbounded and it’s a very dangerous thing too because I had persuaded myself of everything other than the real story. – Glenn Loury
Influence of Loury’s Wife
Loury’s wife is his strongest critic on race, urging him to focus more on the structural economic issues that contribute to inequality.
She challenges him to confront the underlying power dynamics that perpetuate inequality and privilege.
Evolving Relationship with Christianity
Loury discusses his evolving relationship with Christianity, acknowledging its role as a source of strength and guidance in his life.
Despite his struggles with doubt and skepticism, he finds solace and meaning in his faith.