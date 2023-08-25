Global Privacy Regulators Urge Social Media Platforms to Address Data Scraping Concerns

- A dozen international privacy watchdogs, including the U.K.’s ICO and Canada’s OPC, have urged social media platforms to protect users’ data from scraping, citing it as a legal responsibility.
- The watchdogs warned of privacy risks such as data scraping for targeted cyberattacks, identity fraud and unauthorized political or intelligence gathering.
- Major companies like Alphabet, ByteDance, Meta, Microsoft and Sina Corp, have been sent copies of the statement to respond with steps they’ll take to meet the regulators’ expectations.