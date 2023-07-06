Global Recognition for India’s Impact in Space Technology: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

  • India’s space technology capabilities have earned worldwide recognition, attributed to the 140 startups in India’s robust space sector and cooperation with the U.S.
  • India’s involvement in space extends belief in the importance of an alliance of space faring nations for enhancing the share of space economy globally.
  • India, making up a large portion of the global GDP, intends to use their advancements in space technology to benefit sectors such as telecommunication, agriculture, and governance.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals