Global Recognition for India’s Impact in Space Technology: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

- India’s space technology capabilities have earned worldwide recognition, attributed to the 140 startups in India’s robust space sector and cooperation with the U.S.
- India’s involvement in space extends belief in the importance of an alliance of space faring nations for enhancing the share of space economy globally.
- India, making up a large portion of the global GDP, intends to use their advancements in space technology to benefit sectors such as telecommunication, agriculture, and governance.