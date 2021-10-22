Home News Global revenues soar for Indian gaming firms
- Indian gaming companies, who have been turning their attention to global markets in the last year or so, are now seeing a major share of their revenue come from these profitable markets.
- Popular mobile gaming platform Hitwicket too has seen its revenue soar in global markets.
- Agarwal said, we’ve always thought about keeping popular gaming genres and global favorites such as pool games, chess, sudoku and fruit chops in our catalog.
