    Global revenues soar for Indian gaming firms

    • Indian gaming companies, who have been turning their attention to global markets in the last year or so, are now seeing a major share of their revenue come from these profitable markets.
    • Popular mobile gaming platform Hitwicket too has seen its revenue soar in global markets.
    • Agarwal said, we’ve always thought about keeping popular gaming genres and global favorites such as pool games, chess, sudoku and fruit chops in our catalog.
    Daily.