The global smartphone market shipments declined by 12% year-on-year, reaching 301 million units in Q3 2022, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service.

Samsung’s shipments declined by 8% YoY but grew 5% QoQ to 64 million. Apple was the only top-five smartphone brand to grow YoY, with shipments increasing 2% YoY, growing market share by two percentage points to 16%.