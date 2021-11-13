    Gmail, Google Chat and other google services hit a brief outage across Europe, Asia and US

    • Google services- Gmail, Google Meet, Google chat have been hit by outages across Europe, with several users reporting problems across its products.
    • Along with Gmail, Google Chat, Google Meet, Google Groups, and Google Calendar are also affected, with each program showing an alert on the official Google Workspace dashboard.
    • Earlier, in June, outages also hit websites across the globe, affecting news websites and social media platforms-Reddit, Twitch, Spotify, and Pinterest.
    [Via]
