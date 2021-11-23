    GoDaddy security breach exposed WordPress data of 1.2 Mn users

    • GoDaddy Inc said today that email addresses of up to 1.2 million users were exposed.
    • Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc said on Monday email addresses of up to 1.2 million active and inactive Managed WordPress customers had been exposed in unauthorized third-party access.
    • The company said the incident was discovered on November 17 and the third party accessed the system using a compromised password.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.