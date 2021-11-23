Home News GoDaddy security breach exposed WordPress data of 1.2 Mn users
- GoDaddy Inc said today that email addresses of up to 1.2 million users were exposed.
- Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc said on Monday email addresses of up to 1.2 million active and inactive Managed WordPress customers had been exposed in unauthorized third-party access.
- The company said the incident was discovered on November 17 and the third party accessed the system using a compromised password.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.