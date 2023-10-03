Godrej Group in advanced talks to divide its Rs 1.76-lakh-crore business empire

- The Godrej Group is reportedly in advanced stages of negotiations to split its diverse businesses, including engineering solutions, home appliances, security solutions, agricultural products, real estate, and consumer products.
- Key points of discussion include the use of the Godrej brand name post-split and land valuations held by Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company.
- Top investment banker Nimesh Kampani and corporate lawyer Zia Mody are advising one faction, while banker Uday Kotak and legal firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas are leading discussions for the other.