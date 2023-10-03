Subscribe

Godrej Group in advanced talks to divide its Rs 1.76-lakh-crore business empire

  • The Godrej Group is reportedly in advanced stages of negotiations to split its diverse businesses, including engineering solutions, home appliances, security solutions, agricultural products, real estate, and consumer products.
  • Key points of discussion include the use of the Godrej brand name post-split and land valuations held by Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company.
  • Top investment banker Nimesh Kampani and corporate lawyer Zia Mody are advising one faction, while banker Uday Kotak and legal firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas are leading discussions for the other.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0