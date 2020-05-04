Announcing UnPluggd Speaker: Gokul Rajaram !

UnPluggd is all about great perspective on building product driven growth organization.

The upcoming edition of virtual UnPluggd conference will bring you very deep perspective from global leaders and the first one we would like to introduce is..Gokul Rajaram.

Gokul Rajaram currently serves on the executive team at DoorDash, where he leads Caviar, a premium food ordering service. He also serves on the boards of Pinterest (PINS) and The Trade Desk (TTD).

Prior to DoorDash, Gokul worked at Square, where he led several product development teams and served on Square’s executive team. Prior to Square, he served as Product Director of Ads at Facebook, where he helped Facebook transition its advertising business to become mobile-first. Earlier in his career, Rajaram served as a Product Management Director for Google AdSense, where he helped launch the product and grow it into a substantial portion of Google’s business.

Gokul will share perspective on building product led businesses at UnPluggd – expect a lot of actionable insights !

If you have questions for Gokul, go ahead and ask here.

