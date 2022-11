In response to rising borrowing costs and dwindling gains from the pandemic reopening, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its prediction for India’s economic growth in 2023.

According to Goldman analysts led by Andrew Tilton, the gross domestic product may increase by 5.9% in the calendar year 2023 from an anticipated 6.9% this year.

[Via]

» Download NBW APP: The Short News App for Busy Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)