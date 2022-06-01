Goldman Sachs Is In Talks With Crypto Exchange FTX to Make Derivatives Trading Deal

- Goldman Sachs is in talks with crypto exchange FTX to integrate some aspects of their derivatives businesses, according to a person familiar with the matter.
- Commitments to integrate with FTX could include trading futures directly, introducing clients and acting as an on-ramp to the exchange, or providing capital top-ups for clients, according to another person familiar with the matter.
- FTX’s proposals to integrate derivatives trading in-house threatens to disintermediate brokerages, challenging a corner of the market dominated by firms like Goldman.
