Goldman Sachs on COVID-19’s Impact on the Future of Fintech: The digital adoption will accelerate Fintech growth

The current environment has only accelerated the need and expectation for financial services to be delivered in a 100% digital environment as the shutdown has forced people to conduct critical financial activities and banking functions, such depositing checks or paying bills, online and over their phones.

This not only creates a great opportunity for next generation digital finance platforms to drive efficient customer acquisition but also an opportunity for these digital platforms to prove their differentiated value proposition versus traditional providers.

