GoMechanic co-founders and officials charged with fraud by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing

- The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has booked GoMechanic’s co-founders and senior officials for alleged criminal conspiracy, fraud, document forgery, cheating, and account falsification.
- The complaint was filed by three venture capitalists who invested over Rs 211 crore in the company between 2017 and 2021, alleging falsification of financial records.
- The complainants claim they have confessions and recorded admissions from the accused, and have accused the directors of forging bank records to misrepresent the company’s financial position.