GoMechanic co-founders and officials charged with fraud by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing

  • The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has booked GoMechanic’s co-founders and senior officials for alleged criminal conspiracy, fraud, document forgery, cheating, and account falsification.
  • The complaint was filed by three venture capitalists who invested over Rs 211 crore in the company between 2017 and 2021, alleging falsification of financial records.
  • The complainants claim they have confessions and recorded admissions from the accused, and have accused the directors of forging bank records to misrepresent the company’s financial position.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals