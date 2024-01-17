"..Good that our mind is not at ease": OpenAI's Sam Altman on global impact and ethical considerations of AI

I think it’s good that our mind is not at ease… we have a lot of anxiety and are going to do everything we can to get it as right as we can. – Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman and Vice President of Global Affairs, Anna Makanju, discuss the global implications of AI, emphasizing its potential impact on various sectors, including elections, job performance, national security, and user experience.

They also highlight the importance of proactive regulation and ethical considerations in the development and use of AI.

AI’s role in elections

OpenAI is implementing measures to ensure the safe use of AI in political contexts.

These include banning the use of chat GPT in political campaigns and introducing cryptographic watermarks for transparency.

OpenAI collaborates with authoritative organizations to enforce these guidelines.

Proactive approach to ethical implications

OpenAI is focused on proactively addressing the ethical and societal implications of AI.

The organization has a strong safety systems team and uses its own tools to enforce compliance with guidelines, which helps to prevent misuse of AI technology.