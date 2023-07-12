Google Abandons Plan for AI-Powered Chatbot App Aimed at Gen Z Users

- Google had been developing ‘Bubble Characters’, an AI-powered chatbot featuring interactive digital characters designed for Gen Z users, but the project was ‘deprioritized’ amid company-wide reorganization.
- The app utilized large language models to foster human-like interactions; an example included a digital character offering friendly conversation and even relationship advice.
- Following reorganization, focus shifted to Bard, a competitor to ChatGPT; simultaneously, some AI researchers from Google left to start their own chatbot enterprises, securing significant funding.