Google abusing position, playing unfair: CCI probe

Based on its own exclusive terms, the company offered its coveted Google Mobile Services suite with popular products as a bundle, and this included Google Play Store, search app, YouTube, and Chrome browser.

A device-maker wanting to go beyond the “Bare Android version” and to make use of any of the key Google apps is mandated by Google to sign a Mobile Application Distribution Agreement and further an Anti-Fragmentation Agreement/Android Compatibility Commitment, which requires pre-loading of Google apps and a predetermined placement for them on the devices [CCI Probe]

In the search engines category, which is the tech giant’s primary business, the CCI probe found that Google has been “Foreclosing competition” in the Android operating system as through MADA, the search widget is placed on the default home screen of devices and Chrome browser inserted in a folder of Google apps.