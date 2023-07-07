Google alleges Favoritism towards Amazon in Court case against India’s Competition Regulator

- Google has accused India’s Competition Commission (CCI) of unduly favoring Amazon, appealing to the Supreme Court to overturn an October CCI order directing changes to Google’s business model.
- Google argues that the CCI’s decision was based on Amazon’s complaints about Google’s Android restrictions, that hindered them from creating a Fire OS fork, stating that Fire OS had failed internationally and was not introduced in India.
- Despite agreeing to some changes following the CCI’s order, Google continues to challenge the decision in Supreme Court, arguing against any penalties for alleged market abuse, while the CCI insists on compliance.