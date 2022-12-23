Google appeals India’s fine for ‘unfair’ business practices on Android

• Google has appealed against the Indian antitrust body’s order against the firm.
• The order is regarding alleged anti-competitive practices surrounding Android mobile devices in the key overseas market.
• Google has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to appeal against the Competition Commission of India’s October order.
• The order imposed a fine of 1.36 billion rupees ($19 million).
Download NBW App: Short tech news app for busy professionals. Save time. Move forward. (Android, iOS)