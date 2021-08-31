Google, Apple Hit by First Law Threatening Dominance Over App-Store Payments

- Attorneys general from 36 U.S. states and the District of Columbia have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google alleging its Google Play app store is an illegal monopoly.
- A bipartisan bill recently introduced in the U.S. Senate would restrict how the Apple and Google app stores operate and what rules can be imposed on app developers.
- Google followed suit this year by reducing its cut to 15% on the first $1 million developers earn from its app store.
