Google chat in gmail now features 1:1 audio and video calls

- Google Chat in Gmail will now let you make 1:1 audio and video calls, Google has announced through a blog post.
- As a result of the update that was initially announced in September, the users who have enabled Google Chat in Gmail will start seeing the phone and video icons on the top-right corner of a 1:1 chat.
- You can enable Google Chat in Gmail by turning on Show the chat and spaces tab after going to General > Chats from the settings menu on the Gmail app.
