- Google has designed its own custom chip called the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU).
- Google uses TPUs for more than 90% of its artificial intelligence training.
- Artificial intelligence training involves feeding data through models to make them useful for tasks like responding to queries with human-like text or generating images.
- Google claims its AI supercomputer is faster and more energy-efficient than Nvidia.
