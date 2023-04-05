Google claims its AI supercomputer is faster and more energy-efficient than Nvidia

  • Google has designed its own custom chip called the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU).
  • Google uses TPUs for more than 90% of its artificial intelligence training.
  • Artificial intelligence training involves feeding data through models to make them useful for tasks like responding to queries with human-like text or generating images.
  • Google claims its AI supercomputer is faster and more energy-efficient than Nvidia.
