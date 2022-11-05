Google Cloud announces collaboration with Solana Labs, will bring Blockchain Node Engine to Solana chain next year November 5, 2022 Hey @aeyakovenko 👋 Should we tell our followers the big news?— Google Cloud (@googlecloud) November 5, 2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 [Via] Download CHAI: Short news app created for busy professionals like you Get CHAI App - a reimagined fluid short news experience that delivers you clarity and all the important news and trends from your industry. No signup needed ! Download CHAI App (Android, iOS)