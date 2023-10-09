Subscribe

Google Cloud introduces AI-powered search tool for healthcare professionals

  • Google Cloud has unveiled an AI-powered search tool designed to help healthcare workers quickly access accurate clinical information from various types of medical records.
  • The tool will enable doctors to pull data from clinical notes, scanned documents, and electronic health records into one place, saving time and reducing frustration.
  • The new features will be available through Google’s Vertex AI Search platform and can be integrated directly into a clinician’s workflow, with early access sign-ups starting Monday.
