Google Cloud unveils carbon footprint tracker, satellite imagery suite

Alphabet Inc’s Google will tell its cloud customers the carbon emissions of their cloud usage and open satellite imagery to them for the first time for environmental analysis, as part of a push to help companies track and cut carbon budgets.
Google’s new carbon footprint reporting tool, similar to one Microsoft already provides, shows the emissions associated with the electricity that was used to store and process a customer’s data.
Google will now warn customers when they are wasting energy on inactive cloud services.[Via]