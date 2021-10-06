Google confirms $1B investment into Africa, including subsea cable for faster internet

This will include landing a subsea cable into the continent to enable faster internet speeds, low-interest loans for small businesses, equity investments into African startups, skills training and more.

“We’ve made huge strides together over the past decade – but there’s more work to do to make the internet accessible, affordable and useful for every African. Today I’m excited to reaffirm our commitment to the continent through an investment of $1B over five years to support Africa’s digital transformation to cover a range of initiatives from improved connectivity to investment in startups,” said Google CEO, Sundar Pichai.

The subsea cable will cut across South Africa, Namibia, Nigeria and St Helena, connecting Africa and Europe.