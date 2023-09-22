Subscribe

Google DeepMind’s AI Model Can Detect Disease-Causing Genetic Mutations

  • Research by Google DeepMind has led to the development of an AI model, AlphaMissense, which can identify ‘missense’ genetic mutations responsible for diseases.
  • The model has correctly classified 89% of 71 million missense mutations and those results are now available in an online database, facilitating the development of treatments.
  • Some scientists praised the development, however, others expressed concerns about the ‘black-box’ nature of the technology and emphasized that it should not exclusively guide diagnostic choices.
