HomeNewsGoogle delays mandatory return-to-office beyond January 10 amid Omnicron threat
Google delays mandatory return-to-office beyond January 10 amid Omnicron threat
Google said it is indefinitely pushing back its January return-to-office plan globally.
Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday it is indefinitely pushing back its January return-to-office plan globally amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and some resistance to company-mandated vaccinations.
Google said the update was in line with its earlier guidance that a return to workplaces would begin no earlier than Jan. 10 and depend on local conditions.