Google Docs introduces emoji-voting smart chips and updates Forms

- Google Docs now allows users to create smart chips with emojis as voting indicators, but the feature is currently only available to Workspace Business and other premium accounts.
- Google has not yet completed the rollout of this new function, but typically, new features reach all eligible users within 15 days of announcement.
- Google is also improving the responses collection options in Forms, with new features replacing automatic and manual email collection, and gives users more flexibility with verified email collection and responder input.