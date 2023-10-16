Google employs 18-year-old software engineer rejected by 16 colleges

- Stanley Zhong, an 18-year-old high school graduate, has been hired by Google as a software engineer after being rejected by 16 colleges, including Ivy League and state schools.
- Despite his impressive academic record and his own startup, Zhong was accepted only by the University of Texas and the University of Maryland, but chose to work at Google.
- Zhong’s case was mentioned during a US Congress hearing about affirmative action, a diversity effort recently outlawed by the US Supreme Court at most colleges and universities.
