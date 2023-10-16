Subscribe

Google employs 18-year-old software engineer rejected by 16 colleges

  • Stanley Zhong, an 18-year-old high school graduate, has been hired by Google as a software engineer after being rejected by 16 colleges, including Ivy League and state schools.
  • Despite his impressive academic record and his own startup, Zhong was accepted only by the University of Texas and the University of Maryland, but chose to work at Google.
  • Zhong’s case was mentioned during a US Congress hearing about affirmative action, a diversity effort recently outlawed by the US Supreme Court at most colleges and universities.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares

Leave your vote

1 Vote
Upvote
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0

Log In

Or with username:

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.