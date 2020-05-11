Google, Facebook Extend Work From Home Policies Until 2021

Most Google and Facebook employees likely will not be going back to the office full time until 2021.

The two companies have told employees to settle into home-office routines through the end of the year amid the COVID-19 crisis. Both Google and Facebook this week said they will let most employees work from home through the end of 2020, while they also set timelines for gradually reopening corporate offices.

– Google will begin a phased reopening of offices in June, but with just 10%-15% of staffers allowed to be in any one location at the outset
– Facebook plans to start opening most of its offices on July 6 while also saying employees who can work remotely will have that option through the end of the year.

