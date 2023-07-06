Google Fights India’s CCI Over Orders to Change Android Practices Allegedly Favoring Amazon

- Google has accused India’s Competition Commission (CCI) of favoring Amazon by ordering changes to its Android practices.
- The CCI requested Google allow modified versions of Android (such as Amazon’s Fire OS) to be distributed without licensing restrictions; Google has proceeded to the Supreme Court to quash the order.
- Google, while denying any abuse of market position, is claiming in its legal filings that the CCI has merely copied parts of similar rulings from Europe and that the issues raised by Amazon are due to their own commercial failures, not restrictions imposed by Google.