Google has banned employees from using Zoom due to security concerns: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has given a major boost to video conferencing platform Zoom, however recent concerns over its security and privacy flaws has given it some bad press. Now, according to a report by Buzzfeed News, Google has sent out an email to employees informing employees about security vulnerabilities in the app and said that the app would stop working on employee laptops in the coming week.

A Google spokesman said that the app “does not meet our security standards for apps used by employees”. Incidentally, SpaceX has also banned its employees from using the video conferencing application due to “significant privacy and security concerns”.

