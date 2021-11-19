Google in its India- first features introduces assistant-enabled vaccine booking pilot

HomeNewsGoogle in its India- first features introduces assistant-enabled vaccine booking pilot
Google announced on November 18 a slew of India-first product features and new partnerships at the seventh edition of its Google for India conference.
At the conference, Google senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan announced a new pilot of Google Assistant-enabled, end-to-end vaccine booking flow on Chrome for Android browser in the country.
Google has announced the launch of 100,000 scholarships for Google Career Certificates in collaboration with Nasscom foundation, Tata Strive, and SafeEducate who will help in identifying underserved learners across the country for a free enrolment to a Google Career Certificate of their choice.