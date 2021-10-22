Google in talks to invest in Facebook-backed Indian social commerce Meesho

HomeNewsGoogle in talks to invest in Facebook-backed Indian social commerce Meesho
Meesho – which counts Facebook, B Capital, SoftBank, Sequoia Capital India, Y Combinator and Elevation Capital among its earliest investors – operates a three-sided marketplace that connects suppliers and resellers with customers on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.
Google, which has committed to invest $10 billion in 1India in the next couple of years, has also backed Indian startups Glance and DailyHunt.
YouTube acquired social commerce startup SimSim in July this year.