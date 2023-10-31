Google intensifies Pixel support via Reddit

- Google is increasingly using Reddit, particularly the u/PixelCommunity profile, to provide product support for Pixel phones.
- The tech giant started replying several times a day at the end of September, offering longer responses that often include step-by-step instructions to resolve common issues.
- While the support channel primarily focuses on Pixel phones, it occasionally addresses queries about the Tablet and monitors several Pixel-related subreddits, with a major focus on r/Google Pixel with over a million subscribers.