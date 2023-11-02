Google introduces AI-powered product imagery tools for US advertisers

- Google has launched a set of AI-powered product imagery tools for US advertisers, allowing them to create new product images for free.
- The AI model can improve low-quality images, remove distracting backgrounds, and create professional images for ads, reducing the need for new photography sessions.
- The feature is available to all Merchant Center Next users in the US and on the Google and YouTube app on Shopify, with additional features for small businesses and enhanced merchant information on Google Search.