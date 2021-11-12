Home News Google launches “Project Relate” to ease communication for people with speech impairments
- Google’s Project Relate app is a new machine learning-based research app to make communication easier for people with speech impairments.
- In order to get to Project Relate, Google started a crowdsource data program back in 2019 called Euphonia, which gathered examples of how people with different speech disabilities sound like.
- With the Listen feature, the app transcribes the user’s speech to text in real-time, so they can copy-paste the text into other apps, or let people read what they wish to tell them.
