Google Lays off 80 Unionized Help Subcontractors Amid Controversy

- Around 80 Google Help subcontractors unionized with AWU-CWA learned they would be laid off last week, raising suspicions of retaliation.
- These employees, jointly employed by Google and tech consultancy Accenture, lack protection under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act; California is considering expanding protections for such workers.
- Earlier, contractors planning to unionize were fired but reinstated with backpay after filing Unfair Labor Practice charges; union members vow to keep fighting for their rights.