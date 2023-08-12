- Google appears to be developing an AI tool, codenamed Orca/Mako/Manta, that enhances writing on Chromebooks by automating rewrites and offering text prompts.
- Decrypting code suggests Mako sends user’s original text and prompts to Google servers, which then return AI-altered text, though user consent is required.
- The tool possibly arrives with ChromeOS version 118, but may only be accessible on Chromebook X models, not all existing Chromebooks.
Google Likely Developing Generative AI Writing Feature for ChromeOS
