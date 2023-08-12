Google Likely Developing Generative AI Writing Feature for ChromeOS

Image Credit: 9to5Google
  • Google appears to be developing an AI tool, codenamed Orca/Mako/Manta, that enhances writing on Chromebooks by automating rewrites and offering text prompts.
  • Decrypting code suggests Mako sends user’s original text and prompts to Google servers, which then return AI-altered text, though user consent is required.
  • The tool possibly arrives with ChromeOS version 118, but may only be accessible on Chromebook X models, not all existing Chromebooks.
