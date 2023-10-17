Subscribe

Google Maps’ Android version to include real-time weather feature previously exclusive to iOS

  • Google is adding a real-time local weather feature to the Android version of Google Maps, a feature that has been available on the iOS version for four years.
  • The weather information appears as a chip showing the temperature underneath the search chip carousel, and tapping on it reveals detailed weather information.
  • This addition is part of Google’s new focus on weather, which includes a redesigned weather UI in the Google app and rumors of a standalone weather app for Android.
